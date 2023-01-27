Dear editor,

This morning when I opened my morning paper, the headlines were about the new County Occupational License Fees.

To backtrack a little, I am a county employee and my letter to the editor is my opinion. I am not speaking for the Jailer or Mason County Fiscal Court. I am speaking for myself. I am one of many who questioned the nickel and nickel tax to repair our schools to keep our children from getting wet from leaking roofs. I agreed with the need for a nickel tax, but the presentation had a lot to be questioned or desired. There is nothing wrong with questioning any tax that is presented by any taxing authority of our government, whether it be federal, state, or local.

I have been associated with the city and county government for most of my adult life as an employee, so this issue is very close to me personally. I am at the end of my work career and have many concerns for the employees of the future. In fact, this Occupational License Fee will have very little to do with me personally as my time in the workforce is limited as I am closing into full retirement. As there is no pork in the Mason County Detention Center’s budget, we have to be creative to find ways to maintain it to acceptable standards — and it has been done quite well I might say. Anyway, back to my point.

When any taxing authority mentions any type of tax, the first response is usually “tighten your fiscal belt.” Unfortunately, a belt as small as we would require to hold our fiscal pants up cannot be found as we operate on the bare bones as it is. Therefore, the Fiscal Court decided it would be prudent to place an Occupational License Fee. It is comparable to what the City of Maysville has assessed many years ago, but 0.98 percent less. The Fiscal Court has been very creative with its finances to make ends meet to date but on a very thin margin. The City of Maysville, with the same type of tax, sits on a multiple million-dollar rainy day fund. It’s not like the Fiscal Court is seeking a rainy day fund as the City of Maysville has. The Fiscal Court is trying to maintain what our citizens expect and deserve from the services our county government provides.

As many taxing authorities will kick the can down the road as long as they can, we are no different. However, the cans have been kicked so many times over the years that they are smashed after finally hitting the wall and having no other place to go. Therefore, I believe the tax is needed and will not affect any one person to the extreme.

The County Occupational License Fees will not affect your social security, pensions, savings, property, or the unemployed. That’s just to mention a few. My understanding is that this tax is only on the payroll. Nothing more, nothing less. With this, I support the 1.01 percent increase on a payroll that is compared to the long-term 1.99 percent the City of Maysville has in place to bring the total to three percent. The Mason County Fiscal Court 1.01 percent should not be more than a five to 10 dollar increase on any paycheck unless you are making an above-average salary. A small increase to secure everyone’s current level of received services provided by the county.

In closing, I have one more thought. Two statements from citizens have really stuck in my mind with this increase. The first, a county employee, said he would gladly pay this small increase as it secures his job. In essence, “It’s like an investment in the current county employee, along with ensuring my job will be here.” The second is a recommendation for the city and county to split the three percent down the middle. This would give each side 1.5 percent. Now that’s an idea. One has a multimillion-dollar rainy day fund and the other is experiencing the rainy day. Or, we can open that political can of worms by discussing an urban county government as some counties have gone to. Makes sense to me as everyone lives in the county, but not everyone lives in the city.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Sincerely,

Michael A. Rigdone

Maysville