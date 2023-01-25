Summer is quickly approaching and many students and their parents are making plans for summer break, some of which may include summer camp.

If you enjoy making friends, being active and learning about the environment, 4-H camp would be a perfect summer activity for you.

The 4-H camps are open to all Kentucky youth between the ages of nine and 13 or any youth graduating out of the 3rd grade up to 14 years of age. Many exciting activities and adventures await campers. Students can spend their days participating in activities ranging from swimming to archery. Not only do many youth find these activities fun, but they will likely learn new skills and develop a greater appreciation for the environment and wildlife.

Registration will be open from February 1-17. Youth from Fleming County can go to the 4-H camp at North Central 4-H Camp June 3-7, 2023, with 4-H’ers from Harrison County. The total cost for the Camp is $225, which includes lodging, meals, activities etc.

Campers will take part in an organized program of activities such as swimming, boating, archery, hiking, crafts, outdoor education, folk games, campfires, group sports and more. There’ll be new friends and you’ll learn more about citizenship, leadership and getting along with others.

We will leave on Monday July 3, and return on Friday July 7. The 4-H Agent will attend the entire camp as well as several adult and teen leaders from Fleming County. All campers will be required to complete the 4-H Camper Registration form and pay a $50 non-refundable deposit upon registration to secure a spot.

Contact the Fleming County Extension Office 606-845-4641 or email Staci Thrasher at [email protected] to see about getting an application for your camper.