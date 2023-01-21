Fernleaf Homemakers held January Meeting Wednesday Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at deSha’s restaurant.

The meeting was called to order by our Vice President Ann Allison, who led us in the pledge to the American Flag. The opening thought for the month was ”I like the dreams of the future better then the history of the past.”

Betty Harris had the devotional entitled “A New Year Brings A New Beginning”.

The prayer was given by Liz Pendleton.

Those having birthdays in January were Linda Takeas, Mary Grosser and Ann Allison.

Janice B. Gifford made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes , Heidi Mefford gave a second and the motion carried.

The roll was called by Secretary Betty Steele and we answered with the one goal you have for the new year. There were 15 members present.

Marilyn Deatley, Treasurer gave her report.

Volunteer hours were turned in for November and December and Coins For Change was collected.

Committee reports were given by Debbie Ruark who talked about relatives raising children which was also the topic of our lesson for the month.

Betty Harris mentioned turning in writings for cultural arts by February 1.

Janice B. Gifford , International, encouraged us to do more recycling .

Geraldine Wynn , management and safety, advised us on managing weight.

Old business consisted of a letter from the Ion Center stating that they were grateful to be chosen as one of our projects.

The club also delivered 100 cards to the nursing home for Christmas.

We then discussed new business. After some discussion Marilyn Deatley made a motion for the club to give $50 to the Buffalo Trace Child Advocacy program and with a second by Liz Pendleton the motion carried.

We discussed a project introduced by Debbie Ruark for blankets , Warm Up America- Build A Bed. Those interested in participating will meet at the Extension Office February 3, at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Schlorship applications for the county scholarship fund will be available on line Feb. 1, and must be turned in April 1.

February 7, there will be classes for lessons coming up. Those to attend are Linda Takeas, Heather Blevins and Brenda Crackel.

Heidi Mefford mentioned the Hands of Hope needing plastic Easter eggs for a project. Anyone wanting to contribute turn in to Heidi.

Hostesses for the month were Nadine Barker and Debbie Ruark, thank you ladies.

The door prize provided by Geraldine Wynn was won by our Vice President Ann Allison. Thank you Geraldine and thank you Ann for doing a great job today.

The meeting was adjourned at 12:45 p.m.