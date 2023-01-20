Jan. 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Matthew Bevis, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, summons on Feb. 20.

Steven L. Brown, 32, public intoxication on controlled substances, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Cassie N. Day, 22, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Andrew Thomas Evans, 34, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Joseph Tyler Hayslip, 27, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, $25 fine plus court costs.

Trevor Lang, 26, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Vanessa Mack, 41, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.

Jacinta Napier, 50, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Pamela S. Powell, 43, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine, license to be in possession $50 fine concurrent.

Kayla J. Ruf, 29, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 1.

Brad E. Scolf, 43, fourth-degree assault minor injury, 90 days conditional release plus court costs.

Jennifer Jo Soister, 39, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Kenny Brock, 41, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 13.

Garrett Cooper, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference on March 20.

Justin S. Davis, 33, bomb threat, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 6.

Tamalia Dudley, 62, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on March 1.

Ronnie Charles Elam, 47, third-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on March 1.

Justin K. Evans, 37, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, rear license not illuminated, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Rebecka Lynn Haggard, 38, endangering the welfare of a minor, 90 days conditional release.

Harvey E. Hatfield, 60, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Shelby Hoskins, 28, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Marcum Jockers, 60, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Misty Mitchell, 39, theft by unlawful taking, 180 days conditional release.

Michael Moore, 40, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 1.

Elisabeth Nicole Mynhier, 37, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, pretrial conference on March 8.

Brittany Lynn Myrick, 32, fourth-degree assault minor injury dismissed.

Sheila Noble, 43, theft of mislaid property, pretrial conference on Feb. 15.

Teddie D. Prater, 36, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating under influence of substances first offense, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Samuel Ray Prather, 48, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on March 5.

Jason T. Riggs, 26, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, one headlight, pretrial conference on March 1.

Eric M. Slack, 52, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Darrell O. Smith, 20, second-degree fleeing/evading police, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 23.

Darrell O. Smith, 20, receiving stolen property, pretrial conference on Jan. 23.

Derrick Lance Spencer, 31, speeding 26 miles over limit, pretrial conference on March 1.

Gregory Spencer, 45, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Ethel M. Westheider, 45, operating under influence of substances first offense, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Gabino Xitlama, 33, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, disregarding traffic control device, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Christopher Young, 37, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of substances, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, bench trial on March 6.

Kimberly Arrasmith, 40, third-degree burglary, pretrial hearing on Feb. 8.

Nathaniel Thomas Coffey, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended.

Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Kimberly L. Doyle, 57, first-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Eugene Thomas McFarland, 52, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 23.

Wendell Morris, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 6.

Wendell T. Morris, 33, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, bound to grand jury.