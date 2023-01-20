Georgetown College is pleased to recognize 345 students who earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term.

To qualify, a student must have completed the fall semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA.

“Students on the Dean’s List at Georgetown College should be extremely proud of their achievement,” said Provost and Dean of the College Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise. “This recognition reflects untold hours of reading, studying, lab work, and writing by students who also have jobs, extracurricular activities, and many other commitments to balance.”

From the list, 271 students are from Kentucky; 56 students are from other states; and 18 students are from outside the U.S.

A list of students from Mason County who made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List is below, alphabetized by last names. Some names may be withheld in compliance with federal privacy laws. Questions regarding the Dean’s List should be sent to [email protected]

Students from Mason: County Smith, Taylor from May’s Lick, Calvert, Hannah from Maysville and Mains, Sarah from Old Washington.

