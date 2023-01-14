The academic honors President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:

Emylee Brophy, from Maysville.

The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2022 academic honors list includes a total of 874 students, with 364 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 510 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.