The University of Mount Union has announced that Zachary Barnett, of West Union, Ohio has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Barnett was one of 656 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.