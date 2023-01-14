The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, January 11, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their first meeting of 2023 with 25 members and one guest present.

Opening the meeting was President Ron Bailey, who asked Zandy Stewart to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Prayer led by Father Bob Hudson.

Treasurer Pat Gantley presented the treasurer’s report. As the last meeting was the club’s Christmas Party, no minutes were presented.

Two new members were presented to the group, Steve Sutton and Denny Dillenger.

A plaque was presented by President Ron Bailey to past President Charles Thomas.

A jar of pickles was presented to Father Bob Hudson by member Tim Greifenkamp as Father Bob is a fan of “pickle-ball”. The group was then reminded that 2023 dues were due after which the group broke for a wonderful breakfast.

Following the breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced the guest speaker, local appraiser Tony Sweeney to the group. Tony discussed the licensing process, defined the term “fair market value”, the methods of forming value estimates of real estate, matched pair analysis, reasons for obtaining appraisals , market trends, recent changes in the reporting process, the impacts that the COVID19 pandemic had on appraisal assignments, the rapid rise in fair market value that occurred in the recent past, the increased interest rates, how third-party firms are utilized by most lenders to limit undue influence by the lenders and mortgage providers, and other factors.

Tony’s presentation was informational and following his presentation resulted in many of the men’s club membership asking questions which included concerns about new construction costs, contractor shortages, materials shortages, the increase in non-resident ownership/investment in woodlands and recreational acreage, interest rate increases, marketing time, and the limited number of properties currently on the market. This resulting in a question and answer program basically as long as Tony’s initial discussion.

Following Tony’s well received presentation Ron Bailey presented Tony with a Mason County Men’s Club Coffee Cup in appreciation of his appearance, after which the meeting adjourned.