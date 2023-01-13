Jan. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Travis Ross Jones, 18, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, both dismissed with proof.

Brian C. Watson, 36, speeding five mph over limit, $10 fine plus court costs.

David Alderman, 63, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March. 9.

Wendell Justin McCarty, 34, possession of marijuana, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 16.

Tyler Maryea, 21, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, all dismissed with proof.

Wilson Turner, 19, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to wear seat belt, speeding 15 mph over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 11.

Jeremy Insko, 24, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.

Lisa Carol Wainscott, 53, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 2.

Walter Thomas, 60, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense dismissed.

Edward Joseph Kenneth Combs, 29, speeding 15 mph over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.

Edford C. Gardner, 63, no operator license, no motorcycle license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on March 9.

Jennifer Mitchell, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury two counts, pretrial conference on March 16.

Jason Conn, 35, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on March 9.

Laura N. Cadwallader, 22, speeding 16 mph over limit, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, failure to wear seat belts, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.

Gonzalo Perez Apale, 36, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, no operator license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.

Brandon Doyle, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.

Eric August Becker, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., operating under influence of alcohol third offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, jury trial on Jan. 26.

Wendell T. Morris, 33, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.

Wendell Morris, 33, first-degree wanton endangerment six counts, fourth-degree assault two counts, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.

Austin Watkins, 23, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 19.