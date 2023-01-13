Jan. 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Dominick Robert Blevins, 20, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.

William Roger Boling, 35, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darlene Williams Clay, 62, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.

Charles Calvert Cooper, 56, obstructed vision/windshield, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 6.

Linda Clifford Corns, 55, theft by unlawful taking, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Cody Layne Duzan, 24, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice on Feb. 15.

Brandon C. Fields, 17, failure to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Brandon Conner Fields, 17, speeding 16 mph over limit, $32 fine plus court costs.

Gustavo Gonzales, 32, improper start from parked position dismissed, reckless driving $100 fine, court costs waived.

David B. Hewlett, 22, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed with proof, speeding 17 mph over limit, $34 fine plus court costs.

Marijane Herron Howard, 54, drug paraphernalia 90 days conditional release, disregarding stop sign, $25 fine plus court costs.

Christy Howell, 43, rear license not illuminated dismissed, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, no tail lamps, $50 fine plus court costs.

Kaili Sage Hulbert, 20, operating on suspended/revoked license, improper display of registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian James, 39, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs.

Terry Kitchen, 65, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8,

Cassie Latham, 41, local city ordinance two counts, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 15.

Nathan Thomas Majors, 28, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, summons on Feb, 20.

Russell Paul Maney, 35, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Skyler Arie Marshall, 29, speeding 11 mph over limit $22 fine, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Caitlyn Parker, 22, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, $25 fine plus court costs.

Tyron M. Rice, 17, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to appear notify DOT.

Andrew Shane Singleton, 46, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Blake Alvin Smith, 35, no tail lamps, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, notice on Jan. 23.

Darren Monroe Stacy, 43, speeding 19 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paulino Adan Tovar Vazquez, 33, operating under influence of alcohol/substances, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Allen Turner, 28, failure to illuminate head lamps dismissed, failure to produce insurance card, $100 fine plus court costs.

Casey Elliott, 29, second-degree possession of controlled substances, second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Amber L. Hall, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John Jones, 48, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John Jones, 48, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. three counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John Jones, 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John B. Jones Jr., 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John Bradley Jones, 48, first-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James Lanter, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on March, 1.

James A. Lanter, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on March 1, jury trial on March 22.

Irvin L. Mast, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Maria Napper, 43, second-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Maria A. Napper, 43, fourth-degree assault minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Colton S. Truesdell, 23, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Dustin Chenault, 28, second-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 13.

Nathaniel Coffey, 24, first-degree assault child abuse, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 11.

Kristen Lightner, 26, first-degree escape, first-degree attempted escape, pretrial conference on Jan. 23.

Ricky W. Mack, 65, disregarding stop sign, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 18.

Wendell Morris, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18.

Wendell T. Morris, 33, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 18.

Shayla D. Vice, 29, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 18.