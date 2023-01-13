Applications will soon be available for Mason County’s County Agricultural Investment Program.

The program offers local agricultural producers cost-share assistance with on-farm practices to help increase net farm income and provides opportunities to try new or innovative technologies or systems that can improve farm efficiency and productivity.

The program is administered by the Mason County Conservation District and funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

This funding cycle’s application period will run from Tuesday, January 17, thru Monday, February 6, 2023.

Applications will not be accepted later than 3 p.m. on February 6. Application forms will be available in the Mason County Conservation District office, at 1925 Old Main Street, Maysville, and in the Mason County Extension Service office at 800 US 68, Maysville. Applications will also be available on the Extension Service’s web page: www.mason.ca.uky.edu/anr#.

Informational meetings will be held at the Extension Service building at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. Attendance is not required in order to apply.

Agricultural producers are reimbursed for 75 percent of their eligible expenditures and are responsible for the remaining 25 percent. The payment limit will be $3,000 per producer for this funding cycle.

Applicants must have a farm serial number from the Farm Service Agency, and must have completed a Kentucky Agriculture Water Quality Plan. Those without an Ag Water Quality Plan should contact the Conservation District office to complete one as soon as possible.

Eligible investment areas include agricultural diversification, farm infrastructure, large and small farm animals, fencing and on-farm water, forage and grain improvement, innovative agricultural systems, on-farm energy, poultry and other fowl, ag-tech and leadership development, agri-tourism development and marketing and promoting.

For more information, contact the Mason County Conservation District office by calling (606) 759-5570 ext.3 or by emailing [email protected] The Mason County Extension office can be reached at (606) 564-6808.