Jan. 9, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Melvin Kirby Beagle, 40, flagrant non support, first-degree persistent felony offender, bench warrant issued.

Zachary Wyatt Brierly, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, complicity theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity receiving stolen property under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 13.

Ricky Warren Mack II, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree complicity in criminal mischief, obscuring identity of machine under $10,000, complicity obscuring identity of machine under $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Johnny Wilton McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 13.