Midway University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester.

To be named to the list a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 343 students who made the Dean’s List, including:

Haylee Applegate of Flemingsburg Kentucky and Autumn Turner of Flemingsburg Kentucky.

