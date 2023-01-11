Meadowview Regional Medical Center proudly announces Lisa Tucker, RN, and Savanna Hardy, LPN as DAISY Award recipients.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes individual nurses throughout the year for their extraordinary, compassionate care. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications from an auto-immune disease. Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day.

The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 4,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world.

At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, DAISY Award honorees personify remarkable patient experience. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community. Below is a list of nurses who received a nomination.

Erica Burns, RN; Margaret Gill, RN; Beth Mack, RN; Lorie Norsworthy, RN; Kaylen Thayer, RN; Alexis Cummings, RN; Maddie Boone, RN; Sarah Turner, RN; Katie Stewart, RN; Ashley Helton, RN; Katrina Hinton, RN; Indea Breeze, RN; Wanda Hall, RN; Quay Cord, RN; Sarah Wilson, RN; Sarah McCann, RN; Ean Spaulding,RN; Stacy Puckett, RN; Pam Redden, LPN; Ally Moore, LPN; Brittany Gilliam, LPN; Rhonda Black, LPN; Rebekah Rouse, RN; Cara Burns, LPN; Claire Litzinger, LPN; Dazy Groskreutz, CNA; Haylee Ginn, CNA; Clara Gonzalez, CNA.

‘Nursing is not only a profession, it’s a calling,” said Linda Hunter, Chief Nursing Office for Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.”

If you or someone you know would like to submit a MRMC DAISY Award nomination, go to https://www.meadowviewregional.com/for-patients-and-visitors/daisy-award. For more information about The DAISY Award and the Foundation’s other recognition of nurses, faculty, and students, visit www.DAISYfoundation.org.