Jan. 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

James Benedict, 42, second-degree cruelty to animals, failure to appear, notice on Feb. 7.

Mary Elizabeth Benedict, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, failure to appear, notice on Feb. 7.

Anthony Wayne Thomas, 37, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notice on Feb. 14.

Devin M. Baldwin, 25, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

James Blevins, 43, speeding 10 mph over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Micah Aubree Conner, 29, failure to wear seat belt $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof, failure to surrender revoked license dismissed with proof.

Dathan Reque Hall, 29, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

Donald Dean Hampton, 30, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, operating on suspended/revoked license, $50 fine, 30 days conditional release plus court costs.

Zane T. Irwin, 20, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, instructional permit violations, underage having another person purchase alcohol, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 21.

Alyssa Katelyn Mack, 23, careless driving dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, speeding 25 miles over limit $60 fine plus court costs.

Brian L. McDowell, 44, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

Michael Mustard, 29, distribution of sexually explicit images no consent first offense two counts, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.

Juan Alberto Ramirez, 23, inadequate trailer brakes, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local county ordinance five counts, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 21.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local county ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 21.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local county ordinance two counts, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 21.

Christopher Shane Smith, 42, second-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

Buddy A. Thomas, 53, license to be in possession dismissed, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. 120 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Don Giovonni Hudson, 27, theft by deception more than $10,000, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by unlawful taking under $1 million, bound to grand jury.

Christopher W. White, 43, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Joseph Thomas Groves, 39, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

Russell R. Hall, 55, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.