Dec. 28, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Jamie L. Bowman, 40, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Jamie L. Bowman, 38, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, no operator license, license to be in possession, improper display of registration, failure to maintain insurance, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Anthony Buckler, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jarrett J. Mulloy, theft by deception, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 25, 2023.