Dec. 20, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joseph Blankenship, 28, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Bray, 44, second-degree criminal mischief, 12 months conditional release.

Christopher Clark, 35, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 17, 2023.

Gavin N. Quattlebaum, 25, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023.

David E. Sluss, 41, speeding 20 mph over limit, no operator license, license plate not legible, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jacob Bentley, 40, possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Jan. 17, 2023.

Jimmy Lester Cooley, 56, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 14, 2023.

Edith Dugan, 53, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Feb. 14, 2023.

Bradley Dummitt, 55, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Elman Goff, 39, resisting arrest, $100 fine.

Sean Johnson, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.

Kelton Kilgore, 30, disregarding stop sign, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Feb. 14, 2023.

Kelton Blake Kilgore, 30, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 14, 2023.

Brittany Moore, 36, non support, failure to appear show cause.

Hannah Mosley, 19, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Sondra Stamper, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 21, 2023.

Sondra Stamper, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal trespassing, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 21, 2023.

Aaron Cooper, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 17, 2023.

Alexa R. Jenkins, 23, speeding 18 mph over limit, operating under influence of substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 17, 2023.