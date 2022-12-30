Promises kept

It’s Christmas morning and I hope everyone has a happy and healthy Christmas, and a prosperous New Year. I’m sort of like the old comedian, and I can’t remember his name, but he said if he’d known he was gonna live so long he would have lived a whole lot cleaner and better life. That’s the way I feel this morning. I’m not down, but I feel that way. I remember, as I was going to church in Maysville, this one person came up front and asked the pastor “Would you pray for me that I get a better job? So that I can be more prosperous and help my family and pay all my bills?” And Brother C. said, “You are doing what the Lord wants you to do aren’t you?” And he said, “Yes, yes I am.” So he prayed with him. In two or three weeks, the man got a better job. When he got his check, he came to Brother C. He said, “That’s too much. There’s no way I can put that amount of money in the offering.” Brother C. said, “You paid your 10 percent with your old job didn’t you?” He said, “Yeah.” Brother C. said, “You’re not afraid if you’ll get your old job back?” and he said, “Well, that’s the way it is. In life, you shouldn’t make promises that you can’t keep or won’t try to keep because that’s what life is. Keeping your promises and being true to your word.” That’s what people used to be. Never signed a contract for anything. You shook hands, and that’s what it was. Thank you. Have a good day and good work.

Too far

When Mason County has a tournament in December, they should not get any team from more than 150 miles away from Mason County. That was ridiculous to have a team that way and not be able to play in the finals. Goodbye.

Weather woes

I feel sorry for these postal workers. I went out yesterday to put some mail that was going out in the mailbox. I had to smack and beat on it. It took five or ten minutes to get it open because it was frozen shut. You wonder why mail doesn’t always run on time some days, and that may be one of the reasons. Another thing is, to give these people a break in a power outage. My father-in-law is dead and gone now, but whenever he worked for CG and E there would be three days at a time that he’d be out in a truck working to repair power outages. Give them a break. My son was called out on a service call this morning for a cell phone site. So, he went out to Lexington for an outage. Think of all these people out on the roads and driving and cleaning as best as they can while you’re at home by the warm fireplace. Think of people that don’t have food and don’t have heat. I think about them but I can’t do much. Thank you.