All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263

Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370

N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282

New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331

Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312

e-Indianapolis 4 10 1 .300 248 357

e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306

x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272

Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319

e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332

x-L.A. Chargers 9 6 0 .600 332 343

Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350

e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308

x-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 434 303

N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339

Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304

Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337

New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325

e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373

Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401

Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334

e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230

Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379

e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334

e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

San Francisco 37, Washington 20

Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 26, Miami 20

L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14

Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT

Monday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.