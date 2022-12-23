If you are thinkning of making a last minute to donation to a local charity, here are some you might consider:
Maysville Hands of Hope
1106 1/2 Forest Ave
Maysville, Ky 41056
Cash app: $MaysvilleHandsofhope
PayPal: [email protected]
Directly deposit it to Maysville Hands of Hope at US Bank
Or call Niccole Harris at 606-375-7006
–
St. Paul Trinity
Bethany Hayslip
Service Coordinator
665 Kenton Station Road
Maysville, Ky. 41056
–
United Way of Mason County
https://www.masoncountyuw.org/give
–
Augusta College Echo Hall Association
P.O. Box 3
Augusta, Ky. 41002
–
American Red Cross
https://www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/about-us/locations/bluegrass-area-chapter.html
–
The Ion Center
–
Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club
http://www.tombrowningboysandgirlsclub.org/
–
Kentucky Gateway Museum Center
https://www.kygmc.org/membership
–
Humane Society of Buffalo Trace
HSBT, Inc.
P.O. Box 758
Maysville, Ky. 41056
–
Community Care of Mason County
1679 Forest Avenue
Maysville, Ky. 41056
–
Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center
224 Limestone Street
Maysville, Ky. 41056
–
CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc. and Nicholas and Robertson counties
–