Dec. 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Joshua Duncan Barker, 38, following another vehicle to closely, reckless driving, operating on expired license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear notify DOT.

Caruntu Cati-Maria, 35, attempted possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Catherine Darnell, 43, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 8, 2023.

Josh D. Demarest, 33, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Angela Dawn Eder, 33, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 13, 2023.

Everett Evans, 47, local city ordinance dismissed.

Marlee Flowers, 17, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine plus court costs.

Rodney T. Hickerson, 34, operating under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 6, 2023.

Anthony Jackson, 24, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine, court costs waived.

Anthony Jackson, 24, speeding 26 miles over limit, $52 plus court costs.

Brystle D. Jones, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Brystle Danielle Jones, 21, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Christopher Wood McBride, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Kyla McRoberts, 30, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 15, 2023.

Brandon Keith Meadows, 29, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 6, 2023.

Haley Virginia Messer, 21, theft by unlawful taking, 30 days conditional release.

Brittany Lynn Myrick, 32, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

Jose G. Ordonez, 20, trafficking in marijuana first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 15, 2023.

Malea Michelle Paul, 28, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, improper registration plate, all dismissed with proof.

Andrew Shelton, 17, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, speeding 14 mph over limit $28 fine plus court costs.

Conner Werline, 19, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.

Larry Cole Allphin, 53, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 6, 2023, jury trial on Feb. 22, 2023.

Nathan Bellew, 42, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, jury trial on Feb, 22, 2023.

Garrett Cooper, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

Lisa Lee Desautel, 22, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine, no operator license 30 days conditional release plus court costs.

Van Edward Harris Jr., 73, fugitive, pretrial conference on Feb. 15, 2023.

Wesley Huber, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Michele Hughes, 53, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Christopher McBride, 34, first-degree criminal mischief three counts, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Dexter McGill, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 13, 2023.

Dexter L. McGill, 35, operating under the influence of alcohol two counts, bench trial on Feb. 13, 2023.

April Modine McGowan, 33, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license 90 days conditional release, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Harold D. Potter, 39, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, obstructed vision/windshield, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Tyler Justin White, 32, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2023.

Kimberly Arrasmith, 40, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Cynthia Ebling, 62, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Deaaron Retludge, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Darrell O. Smith, 20, second-degree fleeing/evading police, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

d