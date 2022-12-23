Dec. 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding;

Sue Cheesman, 44, no/expired registration plates, continuance March 7, 2023, for proof vehicle repossessed.

Collin M. Day, 26, disregarding stop sign, paid in full.

Joe Alan Mihalek, 58, no/expired registration receipt, license plate not legible, failure to appear note Jan. 17, 2023.

Juan Alberto Ramirez, 23, inadequate trailer brakes, no/expired registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, continued to Jan. 3, 2023.

Haley Barry Schroer, 26, speeding 10 miles over the limit, failed diversion, issue summons on Jan. 24, 2023.

Christopher Shane Smith, 42, second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, issue bench warrant. $500 cash bond.

Don Giovonni Hudson, 27, two counts of theft by deception, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, pretrial hearing Jan. 3, 2023.

Christopher W. White, 43, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, first degree, first offense, possession of controlled substance, pretrial hearing Jan. 3, 2023.

Dorothy Ann Beamon, 57, speeding five miles over the limit, failure to appear.

Jordan Kilgore, 35, second-degree assault, continuance Jan. 24, 2023, for private counsel.

Jason M. Rhodes, 43, speeding 18 miles over the limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, dismissed without prejudice.