Fernleaf Homemakers held their December meeting on Wednesday Nov. 9, at 11a.m. at the home of Ann Porter in Lexington.

The home was beautifully decorated for Christmas and we were served a delicious lunch.

The opening thought for the month was: “Remember this December, that love weighs more then gold”. Betty Harris had the devotion reading , “A Prayer For Christmas”. The blessing was given by Elizabeth Pendleton.

Janice B. Gifford made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes, Ann Allison seconded the motion and the motion carried.

The roll was called and we each answered with our favorite Christmas tradition. There were 15 members in attendance.

The Treasurers report was given.

The proceeds from our dinner being held for the clubs scholarship fund totaled $1,428 plus $40 in donations. Janice B. Gifford made a motion for the Treasurer, Marilyn Deatley, to be allowed to change banks for the clubs account, Brenda Crackle made a second and the motion carried.

Volunteer hours for November and December as well as Coins for Change will be turned in at our January meeting

Committee reports for December were dismissed and our lesson for the month was a mail-out.

Old business discussed consisted of updates on our newly formed club for seniors living at Kenton Point, which is the Fernleaf Annex club. They have seven members and enjoy the meetings very much.

There are plans for 4H to conduct a session for second graders on learning manners.

Candy Land held at the Extension office was very successful. There were approximately 80 families in attendance and fun was had by all.

Culteral Arts entries are to be turned in to the Extension office in February.

In new business we discussed doing a project in February for approximately 33 seniors living in St Paul Trinity Manor.

Our December project was for stockings for children at the crisis center.

The Hostesses for the month were Heidie Mefford, Elizabeth Pendleton, and Ann Allison who had gifts for each of us, but we had to play a game to get them. Great fun was had. Thank you ladies.

We also presented Ann Porter with a gift card in appreciation for so graciously having us in her home.

Maggie Sledd then had a door prize which was won by Tara McCarty. Thanks to Tara for driving the van.

We wished everyone a Merry Christmas and the meeting was adjourned at 1:35 p.m.