Time to go

We need new leadership in Washington. Biden is ruining our country. He has done nothing but run it into the ground. Get him out of there.

Is all lost?

We desperately need new leadership in our country. We are losing our freedom. Please, help the government to stop all this immigration. We are going to become a third-world country.

Even the super pitched in

In the Friday, Dec. 16 column in the Comment Line, it said everybody needs a raise. I don’t know about the superintendent that you’re talking about, but I do know the fact about being a boss. There’s only one thing about it. He’s the one that’s held responsible if things aren’t done. I was in a meeting the other night where the choir sang and the band played. After the thing was over, I stayed around a little while to comment to the music teacher and the band teacher and while I was doing this, I noticed that the superintendent and the principal both were putting down risers, putting up chairs, and putting up tables. Both of them stayed and worked until the very end. And I have been boss a few times myself on different jobs and the thing is, if they don’t do it, you have to. I agree that everybody needs a raise and everybody needs to be judged on what they’re doing and I think we have a lot of hardworking teachers, cooks, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance people and all kinds of people in different schools and sometimes they’re not praised as they should be. But I was in a system once where if the superintendent got a raise, everybody got a raise. And I think that’s a good deal to make it that way. My father was a contractor, and he was a contractor for more than 47 years and he never had a man ask him for a raise. If he made more money, he gave them more money. Thank you for listening to me ramble, I hope you can straighten it out so somebody can understand and get something out of it. You do a good job of working with people in all these articles in there. Thing is, I’d like to see more comments in the paper because every day I look for them to see who has put something in there and what they say. Thank you.

No more room at the inn

I see on the news about all these homeless people in different parts of the country, yet Biden lets all these immigrants flow into the country. Just walk on in. What are we gonna do with all these people? Let them go and live with him.