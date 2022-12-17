Dec 14, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

William R. Boling, 35, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine plus court costs.

Jordan Marquis Brangers, 27, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle $50 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change $25 fine plus court costs.

David Dalton, 39, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Lee Dalton, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, second-degree wanton endangerment eight counts, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Lee Dalton, 39, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shannon Fulton, 34, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 23, 2023.

Tiffany A. Hook, 32, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle $50 fine plus court costs.

Thomas Edward Keen, 37, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice on Jan. 23, 2023.

Jenyfer A. Lopez, 45, obstructed vision/windshield dismissed with proof, license, to be in possession dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Tammy S. Mealing, 50, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Jan. 23, 2023.

Misty Mitchell, 39, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.

Kenneth A. Morton, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Sierra D. Purcell, 28, no/expired registration plates, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Travis Dale Toller, 26, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Bryar J. Wayne, 23, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear notify DOT.

Omar G. Whiteman, 57, possession of marijuana 14 days conditional release, drug paraphernalia 14 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Harlan Adams, 78, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Harlan Adams, 78, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Kenny Brock, 41, second-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Curtis Michael Clark, 30, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Charles D. Combs, 40, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 15, 2023.

Tamalia Dudley, 62, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

Sami Elaasar, third-degree possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in original container, pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Justin Evans, 37, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.

Jeffery Hinson, 67, third-degree sodomy, third-degree solicitation sodomy, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Rajesh Patel, 60, third-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Rajesh Patel, 60, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Feb. 8, 2023.

Daniel Tumlin, 52, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., bench trial on Dec. 21.

Christopher Young, 37, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of substances first offense, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

Desaray Ann Bullock, 26, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 27, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Samantha L. Ware, 32, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.