Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution kicked off their summer activities with a joint meeting with Limestone Chapter DAR, George Mason Chapter SAR, and William Dudley Chapter DAR on June 14.

This was their annual Flag Day Picnic held at the home of Dena and Rob Green, Dover. Those in attendance enjoyed a potluck meal and an informative program on the history of the American flag presented by Col. James Clark, Jr., Retired USMC.

On July 4, the C.A.R. had a float in the Maysville Independence Day Parade. It had a theme of “Happy Birthday America”.

At their August 28, meeting at the Refinery Nazarene Church, SAR member Mark Humphries talked about the life of Benjamin Franklin along with his contributions in electricity. Members enjoyed making kites. They also used recycled materials to make bird feeders as a conservation project.

In the election of officers, Alayna French was elected president for Limestone Society.

Also in August, Taylor and Carter Drew Watts along with several of their family members traveled to Hindman Settlement School to volunteer with the flood clean-up and to take donated supplies. After the flood, the school became a central location in Knott County for the community to turn to for supplies and assistance.

On September 25, the C.A.R. met at Paxton Inn with Dena Green leading activities on the Constitution, viewing of a Preamble video and writing with a turkey feather quill.

The year has been busy for members as they have been fund-raising for the state and national projects. Teresa Huber hosted a yard sale at her home in June. Members sold crafts during the Simon Kenton Festival and the fall Pickers and Grinners to raise funds for the National Project – Our Military Kids, Inc. and the State Project – Blue Licks Pioneer Museum.

For their October 23rd meeting, Senior Society President Sandy Humphries led the group in making Christmas crafts. These will be sold at Frontier Christmas.

In honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart medal, Limestone Society C.A.R. had a float with this theme in the VFW Veterans Day Parade. They received first place and a cash prize from the Simon Kenton Post VFW which is much appreciated and will help with their projects that honor our patriots and military families.

The C.A.R. welcomes children from birth to 21 years old as members.

To join each person has to document their heritage back to a patriot in the American Revolution.

Volunteers are available to assist with the research and documentation. Call 882-2011 or email [email protected] for more information.