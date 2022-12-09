The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its December meeting the evening of Tuesday, December 6, at deSha’s.

Each member was met at their seat with a stocking filled with candy given by Carla Padgett and Sara Fryman.

Thirteen members and one guest, Leah Padgett, present were welcomed by President Carla Padgett. The blessing was offered by Pat Lively. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the November meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Kathy Phillips. Seconded by Laura Jefferson and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was read by Sara Fryman who shared that the club was given a donation from the Manfry Group which will be added to the scholarship program. Motion to accept the report as read was made by Kate Zweigart and seconded by Susan Iery. The report was approved by all.

Scholarships for 2023 and the Valentine’s Basket Give-a-way were briefly discussed. The February fundraiser will be discussed more in depth at the January meeting.

Members collected $160 for “Christmas with Cops” sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Motion to adjourn was made by Sharon Cooper. Seconded by Pat Lively. The meeting was then adjourned.

After the business meeting members enjoyed a gift exchange and played a Christmas game. Game winners were Kathy Phillips and Laura Jefferson.

The next meeting of the OWL Club will be held Tuesday, January 3, at 5:30 p.m. Officers will check on the availability of Lil’ Jumbo’s for the meeting site.