To keep Kentucky roadways as safe as possible through the holidays, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement nationwide in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Roadside repairs along Kentucky 1013 (Muses Mill Road) in Fleming County will require daily one-lane traffic near Wallingford Road for the next four to six weeks, officials witt the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.