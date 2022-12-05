LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 14 points, Norchad Omier scored 12 and Miami opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 80-53 victory over winless Louisville on Sunday.

Miller sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes (8-1), who picked up their fourth straight win. Omier hit 6 of 7 shots, adding two blocks. Isaiah Wong pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds. None of Miami’s starters played more than 24 minutes.

Jae’lyn Withers led the Cardinals (0-8) with 12 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Louisville is off to its worst start since the 1940-41 season. That year the Cardinals, then members of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Association — now called the River States Conference — lost their first 11 games. Louisville matched the 1960-61 Virginia Cavaliers for the worst start to a season by an ACC member. Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.

Omier had 12 points in the first half and Miller scored 10 as Miami opened up a 42-23 lead at intermission. The Hurricanes led by as many as 32 in the second half.

Louisville’s first season under former long-time Kentucky assistant and Cardinals alum Kenny Payne has gone downhill quickly. The Cardinals opened with three straight one-point home losses, to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State, followed by blowout defeats at the Maui Invitational to Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

The Cardinals play a conference game at Florida State on Saturday before hosting Western Kentucky, Florida A&M and Lipscomb with a chance to end their skid.

MIAMI (8-1)

Omier 6-7 0-0 12, J.Miller 6-10 1-1 14, Pack 3-9 0-0 7, Poplar 2-5 2-2 7, Wong 4-9 1-1 10, Joseph 1-6 3-3 5, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Beverly 1-2 1-1 3, Watson 2-6 0-0 5, Aire 2-3 2-3 6, Casey 3-4 0-0 6, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 10-11 80.

LOUISVILLE (0-8)

Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Huntley-Hatfield 4-11 2-2 10, Withers 4-8 2-2 12, Ellis 1-10 5-6 7, James 2-5 5-6 9, Lands 3-8 2-2 9, Basili 0-4 0-0 0, Traynor 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, H.Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Ree 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 16-18 53.

Halftime_Miami 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Miami 6-22 (Walker 1-1, J.Miller 1-2, Poplar 1-3, Watson 1-3, Pack 1-4, Wong 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Casey 0-1, Joseph 0-3), Louisville 3-20 (Withers 2-4, Lands 1-4, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Basili 0-2, James 0-2, H.Miller 0-2, Traynor 0-2, Ellis 0-3). Rebounds_Miami 39 (Poplar, Wong, Walker 5), Louisville 31 (Huntley-Hatfield 8). Assists_Miami 18 (Pack 5), Louisville 6 (Ellis 3). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Louisville 12.