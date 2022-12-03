Shirley A. Gilkison to Shirley A. Gilkison and Kandra Lynn Gilkison, 2311 Hill North Dale, no monetary consideration.
Courtney Lynn Blosser, Courtney Stanton Shaw and Marshall Shaw to Aerika Venne, Four Bryant Circle, $135,000.
Glenn A. Baumgartner to Glenn A. Baumgartner, 4050 Johnson Lane, no monetary consideration.
Gloria R. Germann to Jacob Tyler Allen and Courtney Allen, 44 East Fourth Street, $95,000.
Square Husky Investments Limited Liability Company to Frontier Housing Inc., 20 West Fourth Street, $125,000.
William R. Coblentz and Donna S. Coblentz to Melvin J. Schwartz and Barabara A. Schwartz, 70.931 Acres near Murphysville Road, $580,000.
Wade Cloyd to Rebecca Grubbs, 432 Clark Street, no monetary consideration.