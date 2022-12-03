Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, December 1, with President Robbie Detro calling the meeting to order by asking Tom Jett to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Angela Jett the devotional.

Bill Boggs ordered dinner from Famous Recipe.

Following dinner, Lion Secretary Pat Steimle presented minutes of the November 17, meeting with Tom making the motion to accept and Angela seconding the motion and carried.

Treasurer Michael Walton was not in attendance, however Robbie advised all is up to date. Robbie made the motion to accept and Pat seconded the motion and carried.

Discussion of the Christmas Parade on December 2, was discussed and members will be participating.

Vision Chairman Pat Steimle, reported that vision screenings for first, third, fifth and seventh graders and a fourth grader at St. Patrick School; third and fifth graders at the Mason County Intermediate School and seventh graders at the Mason County Middle School, are completed. Roughly 600 students were screened with 70 referrals. Letters sent to parents from the Blind and Visually Impaired Teacher, Carolyn Least, in the Mason County School District along with screening results were sent home with students to parents.

Mary Lou Irwin reported she delivered gift certificates for food from IGA to 25 recipients. Bill Boggs and members will be Christmas shopping for toys for 25 children.

The next Maysville Lions Club meeting will be held December 15, at 6:30 p.m. New members and guests welcome.