Love Trump or hate Trump.

Whatever you think about him, you have to admit that the mainstream liberal news media have been doing a round-the-clock colonoscopy on him since the day he said he was running for presidency.

The New York Times, the Washington Post and the rest of the East Coast media complex have also done colonoscopies on his children.

But as we know, it’s not just the Trump family that gets special mistreatment from the biased journalists of Big Media.

They have been practicing politically driven colonoscopies on just about every conservative who pops up on the national radar since Sarah Palin was a TV sports reporter.

As Ron DeSantis is sure to find out soon, no tale of misbehavior or alleged act of political incorrectness is ever too outlandish or too flimsy or too long ago for the ideological proctologists of liberal journalism.

We all remember what they did to smear U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

They took a time machine back to his high school days looking for incriminating dirt – and they automatically believed and headlined every rumor, piece of cheap gossip or politically motivated lie they dug up.

Meanwhile, as if we needed any further proof that the liberal media sleep with the Democrat Party, for three years they’ve refused to look into the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Ordinarily, the discovery of Hunter’s laptop would have had journalists drooling over thoughts of Pulitzers and fighting each other to see who’d break the biggest scoop.

Ordinarily, the journalists at the New York Times and “60 Minutes” would have been all over the laptop story.

By now they would have sent their reporters all over the planet, tracking down the names and connecting the big dots between the sacks of money Hunter received from his “jobs” in China, Ukraine and Russia and the big guy in the White House.

But until about three weeks ago – Election Day, as a matter of fact – Big Media pretended the laptop was a fake designed by Russians and Republicans.

They ignored the laptop like it didn’t exist while the Biden gang easily got their liberal soulmates at Twitter and Facebook to censor or block the story, claiming it was dangerous Russian disinformation, not news.

But look at what’s just happened.

Now that the midterms are over and Republicans will get control of the House and all its investigating committees next month, the Big Media have all suddenly admitted that Hunter’s laptop was real and newsworthy after all – three years too late.

CBS News ran an embarrassing story a few weeks ago acting as if its journalists had just been the first to prove the laptop was real.

And the liberal Democrats running the Washington Post and the New York Times now admit it’s Hunter’s computer – a fact anyone over ten has known since the FBI got it in 2019.

So now we hear the Big Media saying, “Gee, maybe we made a mistake by not looking at Hunter Biden’s laptop back then. But it was just an innocent mistake. Mea culpa, mea culpa.”

Yeah, it was your fault, all right. But everyone knows there was nothing innocent about it.

Ignoring Hunter’s laptop was a deliberate act by the mainstream liberal news media that was intended to protect Joe Biden and prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected – and it worked.

Is Big Media going to make amends and perform a serious colonoscopy on Hunter? He deserves one, but don’t count on it.

If we’re lucky, the Republicans taking over the House in January will do Big Media’s work for them.

Then we might find out about a lot of sleazy things we should have learned three years ago.

And now that Elon Musk is in charge of Twitter and promising to bring us a new era of free speech, fair play and transparency, we might see Big Media and some other people get the colonoscopy they deserve.