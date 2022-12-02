Twenty-one area non-profit organizations recently shared in awards totaling $300,000 from Hayswood Foundation’s 2022 grant program. Selections were made from applications submitted earlier in the year. This year’s recipients were:

Augusta Art Guild, Augusta, to assist with the costs of community art programs and operations.

Augusta College – Echo Hall Association, Augusta, to assist with final renovation work on the historic structure.

Bracken County Historical Society, Brooksville, to assist with the costs of accessibility equipment, displays, security, and technology.

Brown County Institute for the Enhancement of Education, Georgetown, to assist with the cost of the Imagination Library in Brown County.

Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center, Maysville, to assist with the costs of facilities maintenance and the parenting training program.

CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Maysville, to assist with volunteer training and office expenses.

ION Center for Violence Prevention, Maysville, to assist with security system upgrades.

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, to assist with the costs of programs and exhibits.

Kentucky Shakespeare, Louisville, to assist with the cost of productions in area schools.

Limestone Family YMCA, Maysville, to assist with the costs of subsidized memberships, and locker room and computer upgrades.

Limestone Ministries, Maysville, to assist with program expenses for individuals and families in need, and the Mason County Food Pantry.

Manchester Historical Society, Manchester, to assist with renovations to the Manchester Historical Museum.

Maysville Initiatives, Maysville, to assist with the cost of Camp Discovery.

Maysville Players, Maysville, to assist with staff salary expenses.

Ohio Valley Artists Guild, Maysville, to assist with expenses for supplies, instructor compensation, utilities, and programs.

Russell Theatre Corporation, Maysville, for expenses to upgrade the Theatre’s sound system.

St. Michael School, Ripley, to assist with the cost of upgrading the school’s phone system.

St. Patrick’s School, Maysville, to assist with the cost of elementary school playground equipment.

Tom Browning Boys & Girls Club, Maysville, to assist with the costs of programs, grounds maintenance, and equipment purchases. Matching funds were continued for facilities expansion and upgrading.

Tri-County Shrine Club, Maysville, to assist with the cost of transporting patients and family to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Wald Park, Inc., Maysville, to assist with the cost of site preparation for the Wald Park renovation.

Since its inception, the Foundation’s grant program has distributed over $9 million for education and health-related projects in its service area of Mason, Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, and Robertson Counties in Kentucky, and Adams and Brown Counties in Ohio.

Applications for the next grant cycle will be available in June of 2023. Forms will be provided on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org, and also at the Foundation’s Maysville office in Suite 3A of the Browning Medical Building, 1 West McDonald Parkway. Information about eligibility, and the application process, can be found on the web site.