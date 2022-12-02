Several members of the Tollesboro Lions Club were part of a 35 person group (including citizens from Lewis and Fleming County, members of the Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Tollesboro Christian Church) made a third trek to Eastern Kentucky to the Hindman community to offer meals to those still suffering from the effects of a historic level flooding event that occurred earlier this year.

This time 1,500 Thanksgiving style meals were served at no charge to anyone in need. No one was turned down and it was an amazing show of support and outreach met with such sincere thanks and gratefulness so appropriate at this time of year.

Jim and Jennifer Meadows/Rip’s Farm Center provided the trailers and cooking/catering equipment, as well as transport services and their facilities were utilized for storage and preparation of the food for the meals.

Donations poured in from the Lions Club District 43Y Disaster Relief Fund, the City of Flemingsburg, Knott and Lewis County Farm Bureau organizations, the Tollesboro Christian Church, the Tollesboro and Flemingsburg Lions Clubs and individuals totaling $13,600. Considerably more than the estimated $7,500 cost of providing for the meals.

All excess funds will be utilized for the provision of cold weather items for Eastern Kentucky flood victims (the Tollesboro Lions Club contributed $1,500 to purchase coats, as many of the population is still residing in makeshift housing, including residing in tents and campers, with winter fast approaching).

While it will take years for these areas to be rebuilt and recover from the unprecedented tragic flood event, even while suffering the indomitable and pioneering spirit shows in the faces and stories of the populace, defeat will not win against these proud and determined Kentucky residents.