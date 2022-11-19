Nov. 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jamie Blevins, 43, speeding eight miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, rear license not illuminated, one headlight, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ashlee D. Colemire, 40, no/expired registration placed dismissed with proof, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Angela F. Ginn, 33, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Camron N. Gross, 24, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine, obstructed vision/windshield $50 fine plus court costs.

Sidney L. Hargett, 47, theft by unlawful taking 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Alazion Torres Harrison, 27, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jamir Hollins, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gabrielle Lila Hopson, 23, speeding 22 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to surrender revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 14.

Daniel Thomas Morrison, 35, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Linda M. Powell, 44, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 1, 2023.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Feb. 1, 2023.

Kevin Ruark, 29, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jennifer Sales, 38, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, failure to appear, summons on Dec.21.

Whitney Anne Shupe, 48, no/expired registration plates dismissed, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Edward Sidell, 76, possession of marijuana $100 fine, court costs waived.

Gabino Xitlama, 33, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, disregarding traffic control device, license to be in possession, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

George L. Young, 38, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Austin Wayn Applegate, 28, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no operator license dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

David Arnold, 27, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nakala Bloomfield, 36, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid two counts, improper registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Ricky Combs, 38, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Joshua Dalton, 40, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Joshua Dalton, 40, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000 five counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Russell Maney, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Christopher McBride, 34, first-degree criminal mischief three counts, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Dexter McGill, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Dexter L. McGill, 35, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Michael Moore, 40, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2023.

Anthony H. Pollitt, 60, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, one headlight, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

Harold D. Potter, 39, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, obstructed vision/windshield, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Harold D. Potter, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 1, 2023.

Tyler Justin White, 32, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.