Nov. 15, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joanna Bloomfield, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Julia R. Mayse, 35, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license $25 fine.

Frank E. McDermott, 45, speeding 21 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Katelyn Irene Thurman, 27, speeding five miles over limit, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear show cause.

Michael Byrd, 39, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference on Feb. 16, 2023.

Michael Amanda Byrd, 39, first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 16, 2023.

Nathan Clark, 31, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating on suspended/revoked license two counts, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Nov. 29.

Kenneth H. Hamilton, 40, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rodney L. Ramey, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license $250 fine, failure to maintain insurance $250 fine, reckless driving $250 fine.

Brandi Stevenson, 34, non support, pretrial conference on Nov. 29.

Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

George Dale Rowe, 58, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 29.