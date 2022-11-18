The site of the former hay auction in Lewisburg has been leased to the Mason County Livestock Association with an eye on the site being utilized for agriculture-related events.

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, the 63 acres county-owned property will be used to highlight agricultural initiatives from across Mason County.

McNeill said commissioners agreed to lease the acreage to the Mason County Livestock Association on a yearly basis as the overall project site manager.

The Livestock Association has ambitions to highlight Mason County’s agrarian community through demonstrations such as tractor shows, youth and adult livestock, and other animal shows, as well as other initiatives, McNeill said.

McNeill credited the late Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer for the development.

“Initially, discussions with the Livestock Association began with Judge Pfeffer and Steve Clary. Judge Joe Pfeffer was always a proponent of finding the highest best use for county property and, after being approached by the Livestock Association, the idea took off. I can think of few more fitting tributes to Judge Pfeffer than what we’re hoping this site ultimately becomes,” he said.

“In my economic development capacity, I was in many of those early meetings,” McNeill said. “Upon Joe’s passing, I wanted to ensure this initiative came to fruition. The commissioners and I are convinced that Steve Clary, Zac Sutton, and the Mason County Livestock Association is the right group to manage and bring this dream to a reality. We have ambitions that the Agtech Demonstration and Innovation Farm will be to the agricultural community of Mason County what Cummins Nature Preserve is to hikers, an epicenter to highlight everything that Mason County agriculture means to our region.”

The lease enables the Livestock Association to manage the property. All proceeds from outside groups, community demonstrations and visitors will go back into the upkeep and improvement of the acreage, according to McNeill.

“The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association is excited to have this opportunity to use this property to promote the improvement of livestock, our youth livestock shows, and other educational programs related to agriculture,” Steve Clary, president of the organization said. “The LIA has sponsored youth livestock activities for well over 50 years and these young people have some of the most competitive and successful livestock projects not only on the state level, but also on the national level.”

Clary and Vice President Zac Sutton said the group also plans to work with the Mason County Cattlemen’s Association in using the property to develop practices that improve the production of livestock and other agricultural practices.

McNeill said the property was originally purchased through the tobacco settlement funding the county received several years ago. Previously, the acreage has been utilized as the Mason County Hay Auction site.

Using the site for multiple purposes will be beneficial to the county in many way, McNeill said.

“Mason County has a rich and deep agrarian history with tobacco, hay, livestock and other initiatives. This demonstration farm will give us the ability to not only highlight that history, but carve out a new path through tourism, agtech and other initiatives,” he said. “Given the groundswell of agtech in northeastern Kentucky, I’ve no doubt this will provide the perfect vehicle to highlight our community.”

In addition to livestock, tractor and other agricultural demonstrations, McNeill pointed out the opportunities the project will offer to business and industry.

“Across the U.S., we’re seeing demonstration farms pop up all over that big business is investing in to highlight their initiatives. PepsiCo currently operates several demonstration farms to highlight the ingredients that go into their offerings. It provides these businesses a way to highlight their processes and ingredients in a more healthy and sustainable way,” he said.

McNeill said the Livestock Association, given its growing membership numbers, represented the perfect partner in this project.

“With Steve, Zac and the Livestock Association, you have a group of citizens ready and willing to contribute to enhancing a community-owned asset,” he said. “These members are willing to go out and donate their time and sweat equity to build something for the future of Mason County. We’ve already had discussions with a group wanting to put on a series of dog trials here in Mason County which will benefit nonprofits and the farm.”

McNeill said the novelty of some events will introduce a whole new population to Mason County, a benefit that will pay additional dividends.

“The Commissioners and I are truly excited about this project and it’s potential for tourism, community development, and the agrarian community here in Mason County,” McNeill said.

“The association plans to offer various activities throughout the year and also allow other organizations and citizens to use the property if needed. We appreciate the support of the judge and the fiscal court and hope the community will participate in some of the activities that will be offered,” Clary said.