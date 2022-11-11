Progress is being made on a memorial park dedicated to a woman who died trying to save the lives of three of her children in a house fire on the site.

On Oct. 20, 2015, Lori Ann Doppelheuer and her children, Christopher Kearney 10, Eagan Hargis 3, and Kieran Colby, 20 months old, died in a tragic fire in their home on West Second Street and the city of Maysville has not forgotten.

Doppelheuer was 35 years old at the time of her death and was a Marine veteran who served in Iraq.

A little over three years ago, the city purchased the three lots where the fire happened from the Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation and has done continuous work to make it into a park, according to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford.

“The city and our citizens suffered a tragic loss on these lots, the fire took the lives of four precious individuals. In order to honor the lives of those lost it has been the city’s goal to work with the neighbors in that area to establish this memorial/park,” he said.

Wallingford said so far a park bench bearing Doppelheuer’s name has been placed on site, and a Little Free Library (a cabinet built to look like a house where people may share books) was built and placed by the Darmitzel and Booth families.

Darmitzel also spearheaded the project of panel murals of the row houses, off-street parking in the rear of the lots for residents of West Second Street to use; and just recently the construction of a walking path connecting West Second Street to the off-road parking.

There are other things also planned for the site, Wallingford said.

“The two City Public Works employees that poured the sidewalk, Nathan Carrington and Joe Erskine, have the idea of getting elementary school kids to paint it,” he said.

Wallingford said he reached out to the art teachers at Straub Elementary School, Mason County Intermediate School and St. Patrick School to arrange to have students go to the sidewalk (walking path) and express their thoughts through painting messages or pictures.

“I’m also going to work with Stephanie Martinez, the art teacher at Mason County High School to paint the city logo on one of the panels,” he said.

The Maysville Simon Kenton VFW Post also plans a memorial for Doppelheuer.