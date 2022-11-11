Nov. 8, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Timothy James Corns, 39, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.

Billy Lee Finney, 45, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Wendell Lawhun, 44, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, booster seat violations $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license $25 fine, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500 fine.

Wendell Bonner, 51, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Amanda Byrd, 39, first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

Chrystian Cantrell, 28, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 21, 2023.

Jamey M. Kreger, 57, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2023.

Adrian Allen McCoy, 28, disregarding stop sign, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Nov. 29.

Nathan C. Rickett, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear show cause.

Darell Owen Smith, 20, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darrell Owen Smith, 20, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jesse Lee Lykins, 46, speeding 26 miles over limit, first-degree fleeing/evading police, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 15.