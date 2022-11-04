Nov. 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Zachary Scott Smith, 27, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, careless driving, second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating under influence of alcohol third offense, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 13.

John P. Chadwell, 44, speeding 10 miles over limit, license to be in possession, operating on expired license, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 13.

William R. Fields, 54, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, menacing, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local county ordinance four counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local county ordinance, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Jaylon Christopher Walker, 22, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Randall Warner, 60, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.

Daniel D. Fayard, 39, speeding 18 miles over limit, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael A. Rehfuss, 55, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.