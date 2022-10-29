Oct. 26, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
Zachary W. Brierly, 25, receiving stolen property under $10,000, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.
Rodney L. Myers, 45, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.
Alexander Vice, 25, second-degree assault, pretrial hearing on Nov. 2.
Jason Swanger, 38, second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.