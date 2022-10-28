Oct. 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Harlan Adams, 78, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 14.

Harlan Adams, 78, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 14.

Harlan Adams, 78, harassment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec, 14.

Shylik Romon Berry Anderson, 22, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James Blevins, 43, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rena Ann Bogucki, 66, improper registration plate dismissed with proof, disregarding traffic control device $100 fine, court costs waived.

Darla Caudell, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.

Lee Dustin Deaton, 51, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dallas Delawder, 28, local city ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christie Dixon, 30, theft by unlawful taking, 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Alton Greene, 59, second-degree disorderly conduct, 60 days conditional release plus court costs.

Marcos Adolfo Hernandez, 31, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 7.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Roger Dale Kelley, 50, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates $25 fine plus court costs.

Maria Napper, 43, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Timothy J. Saunders, 49, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates $50 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Daniel Sharp, 78, third-degree criminal trespassing, $100 fine, court costs waived.

Zachary Wayne Stevenson, 44, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Trevor Thomas, 40, theft by deception 90 days conditional release, theft by deception 90 days conditional release concurrent.

Turner R. Williams, 31, speeding 23 miles over limit $46 fine, reckless driving $100 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license 30 days conditional release, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine, disregarding traffic control device $100 fine, all fine are concurrent, court costs waived.

Destiny Bullock, 21, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Anthony S. Clevenger, 42, attempted theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Dec. 3.

Justin Evans, 25, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Dec. 21.

James A. Florence, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Logan Earl Gordley, 35, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol fourth offense or more, ignition interlock device violation, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, bound over to grand jury.

Zachary Henson, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.

Bruce Chadwick Sims, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.

Clayton Burris, 49, second-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Donald Hampton, 30, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, bound to grand jury.

Katelyn Pulaski, 33, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Robert Robinson, 25, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 2.

Stephanie Streine, 30, theft by unlawful taking, 60 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Bradley Thomas, 55, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.