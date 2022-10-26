Buying votes?

I see where President Biden is trying to buy the young people with this student loan forgiveness and his stance on abortion. He may be able to win with these dummies.

Thanks but no thanks

To the Biden lover who wants us to give Biden a break. Inflation was less than 2 percent and gas was around $2.20 a gallon when he was elected president. I wish I had enough money that $4 a gallon gas and 8 percent inflation didn’t concern me. Thanks, President Biden and the Democratic Party, thank you so much.

No comparison

If you are one of those people who voted for Biden and the gang then shame on you. You should feel like an absolute fool, look at the state of the country now compared to just a few years ago.