Oct. 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Hallie Purvis, 26, second-degree perjury, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 12, 2023.

Russell Bryant, illegal take/pursuit of deer/wild turkey four counts, $100 fine each plus court costs and service fee.

Larry Matthew Collins, 39, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jackson Cole Brumelow, 20, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.

Brandon Ferrell, 37, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Ashley Jo Hendrickson, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Joseph D. Ishmael, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.

Shilbie Meade, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 1.

Randy H. Hamilton, 62, driving without a license/negligent accident, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.

Melinda Applegate, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.

David L. Saylor, 51, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Donna Jean Filtz, 47, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.

Katie Cunningham, 37, operating under influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on April 6, 2023.

Ernie J. Hopkins, 26, drug paraphernalia $100 fine, court costs waived.

Christopher Lee Bettis, 41, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, illegal possession of manufacturer plate, pretrial hearing on Dec. 15.

Star Thomas, 23, trafficking in controlled substances, drug paraphernalia two counts, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 10.

Beverly Strausbaugh, 51, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 10.

Leia McCarty, 37, trafficking in controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 10.

Adam T. Fearin, 34, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 27.