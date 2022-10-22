Members of he Maysville Lions Club met Thusdsay, Ocober 20, President Robbie Detro opened the meeting by welcoming all and asking Bill Boggs to lead the devotional and Larry Crowe the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Following the catered dinner from Lee’s Famous recipe, the lion secretary presented minutes from the October meeting with Tom Jett making the motion to accept and Vicki Smith seconding the motion and carried.

Mike Walton gave the treasurer’s report advising Chris Mellenkamp has completed mowing the grass at the clubhouse and Beechwood Park is in good shape. All bills are up to date. Pat made the motion to accept and Tom seconded the motion and carried.

Larry Crowe was presented his certificate of membership and pin by the president and his sponsor Glenn George received a certificate of sponsorship and a pin. Dallas Doyle, who was not in attendance will be presented his certificate and pin. His sponsor was Robbie Detro, who will receive a certificate of sponsorship and pin.. Dallas transferred from the Washington Lions Club. Welcome Larry and Dallas.

In new business the president read a letter received from Carole Hollander inviting Lions to the District 43Y Cabinet meeting November 5, in Berea, Kentucky. Also, a District-wide “Forget Me Not” service project sending donations to four Veterans Homes/Centers. Lions State Convention in Lexington, Kentucky.

Old business – Robbie reminded members of the up coming Veterans Day Parade Nov. 13, and the Christmas Parade in December, which our club participated in 2021 and plan on participating again this year.

Pat asked about the Thanksgiving and Christmas programs, and Bill Boggs advised he will make his usual contacts. Community-wide the FOP conducts “Shop With A Cop”.

The Catholic Charities Food Pantry will be hosted Nov. 1, at the Maysville Lions clubhouse. Further details will be in St. Patrick’s bulletin and a press release to be sent to the Ledger Independent with details. Opened to the Community.

Maysville Lions Club Vision Coordinator Pat Steimle advised that she and Carolyn Least, Blind and Visually Impaired teacher in the Mason County School System, will be at St. Patrick School Friday, October 28, testing students in Grades first, third, fifth and seventh grades using the “PlusOptix” camera-computer system owned by the Maysville Lions Club. Thank you Dr.Rachel Noll, Principal, for allowing students to be tested. No dates set for the Mason County Intermediate School, third and fifth grade and Mason County Middle School, seventh grade.

The next Maysville Lions Club meeting will be November 3. New members and guests are welcome.

With no further business Tom Jett made the motion to adjourn and Larry Crowe seconded the motion to adjourn and carried.