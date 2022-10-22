Oct. 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Seeley S. Morgan, 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, notice on Nov. 22.

Brittany Nicole Burden, 31, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Haley Ann Cooley, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, $20 fine plus court costs.

Joseph Lee Eggleston II, 33, second-degree cruelty to animals 10 counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 13.

Austin Lee Eichenberger, 20, disregarding stop sign $20 fine, court costs waived.

Austin Trey Elliott, 20, one headlight dismissed with proof, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof.

Jeremy L. Goosin, 32, speeding 10 miles over limit, license to be in possession, failure to appear notify DOT.

Farooq Azam Mughal, 52, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Krista R. Slater, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals three counts, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Richard O. Slater, 44, second-degree cruelty to animals three counts, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Buddy A. Thomas, 53, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.

Jonnie D. Thompson, 60, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jonnie D. Thompson, 60, local county ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jonnie Dean Thompson, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Brantner, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

Christopher L. Carr, 42, second-degree assault domestic violence, bound to grand jury.

Kyle Gregory, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 25.