Fernleaf Homemakers held their regular meeting on Wednesday Oct.12, 11 a.m. at deSha’s Restaurant in Maysville.

The meeting was called to order by President Ann Porter who gave the opening thought “Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes small, large, circle, square, thin crust, stuffed, extra toppings.” – Anonymous. We then recited The Lord’s Prayer and had the pledge to the American Flag.

Nadine Barker made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes and Janice Gifford seconded and the motion carried. Secretary Betty Steele called the roll and this being National Pizza Month we answered with our favorite pizza topping. There were 16 members present and one guest Jody Helton, who became a new member and we welcome Jody.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report .

Volunteer hours were turned in and Coins for Change was collected.

Ann Porter asked for committee reports which were given by Nadine Barker on having a positive attitude, enjoying things and to wear a smile.

Heather Blevins gave us hints on how to refresh our towels. Brenda Crackel talked about master food choices. Janice Gifford told us what our Coins for Change is being used for such as water supply for a school in Ghana, West Affrica. Betty Harris suggested we visit an Art Museum for Culteral Arts and Geraldine Wynn reminded us to be ware of scatter rugs in our homes and not to fall as we will be indoors more this time of year.

Brenda made a motion for the club to give $50 to Coins for Change and with a second by Heather the motion carried.

There were five entries from our club for cultural arts.

The indoor yard sale grossed $1,787.52 and the bake sale brought in $169.50 of which all proceeds go to ovarian cancer .

We then made mention of volunteer hours of 31,280 for Mason County, an award was given to Elizabeth Pendleton for having the most hours for an individual.

There will be news articles and radio spots recognizing State Homemakers Week.

New business consisted mainly of preparing for the clubs semi-annual dinner to support our scholarship fund. The dinner will be held Nov.13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the extension office. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance from a club member. The dinner will include turkey, ham, potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, desert and a drink and can be eaten there or fixed to go. Set-up will be Friday at 10 a.m.

The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. To 2 p.m. at the Extension Office. Our club will have several raffle items for $1 a ticket. Items will include a U K chair filled with items, a 12 place set of Christmas dishes, a lantern center piece, and a watch, with proceeds going to the clubs scholarship fund.

A reminder was made of the Licking Valley area meeting to be held October 27, at 11 a.m. In Montgomery County. For those interested in going contact the extension office.

Betty Steele had a hand-out for the lesson which was on The Art of Eating and Savoring the Eating Experience.

The bird seed purchased by the club was delivered to the nursing home and the word search books were collected for them. The clubs project for November will be bringing items for the School Backpack program.

Glad to have Betty Harris back after surgery.

We had one October birthday and the club sang Happy Birthday to our very own , Nadine Barker.

Hostesses for the month were Marilyn Deatley and Maggie Sledd.

Door prizes given by Maggie Sledd and Geraldine Wynn were won by Elizabeth Pendleton and Linda Takeas.

Next meeting will be Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:30 p.m.