Oct. 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Latasha Nichole Attenweiler, 34, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Ora Blankenship, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alex Brian Campbell, 56, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Adam Joseph Edie, 30, second-degree cruelty to animals three counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.

Stephanie Edie, 32, second-degree cruelty to animals three counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.

William R. Fields, 54, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, menacing, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Jennifer Lee Friend, 51, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Daniel G. Gillman, 41, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dustin Kyle Highfield, 31, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.

Kaili Sage Hulbert, 20, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 15.

Gregory Keith Jones, 63, disregarding stop sign, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Jarrett Joseph Mulloy, 26, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Lee Saunders, 62, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

David W. Shook, 60, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 25.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local county ordinance five counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local county ordinance, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Jerod W. Thacker, 43, disregarding stop sign, no operator license, no operator license, failure to appear notify DOT.

Ariel Ulloa Mendoza, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jessica Lynn Caudill, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, no operator license, bound to grand jury.

Randall Warner, 60, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Christopher L. Carr, 42, second-degree assault domestic violence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 18.