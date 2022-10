Cody Worrell and Melissa Worrell to Christopher Holmes Bussell, 604 East Second Street, $170,000.

Carol A. Sapp to Sonja Emery, 920 Charleston Place, $140,000.

Martin A. Collins to James Alan McFarland and Melissa Jane McFarland, 31082 Kentucky 435 Dover, $20,000.

Andrew W. Wood and Beth E. Wood to James S. Mooses III and Claudia S. Moose, 5013 Parry Lane, $369,000.

Monroe Stutzman and Kristina Stutzman to RMS Revocable Living Family Trust, Tract on May’s Lick-Helena Road, $424,000.

Phillip R. Day and Brenda K. Day to Efrain Nicholas Rosenbaum and Whitney Rosenbaum, 9509 Mason Lewis Road, $56,000.

Kenton Land Estate to Donna Fryman Dillon, 808 Navaho Drive, $220,000.

Mark A. Adams and Tammy M. Adams to Sara Hamilton, 322 Rogers Road, $105,000.