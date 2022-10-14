Oct. 12, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Jackie Allen Ritchie Jr., 48, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Todd Travis Moore, 59, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, careless driving, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.

Tyler Lykins, 27, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, 12 months serve 24 days.

Michael Thomas, 42, all terrain vehicles violations, operating on expired license, failure to maintain insurance, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 29.

Douglas Wagner, 47, speeding nine miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.

Mary L. Walters, 46, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, driving on DUI suspended first offense, failure to wear seat belts, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Mary L. Walters, 46, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

James M. Clark, 22, operating on expired license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear show cause.

Nathan Clark, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher Cooper, 41, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lindsey Huber, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Leslie Johnson, 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Adrian Allen McCoy, 28, disregarding stop sign, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 18.

Charles S. Reeder, 44, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Thomas A. Shank, 64, cultivating marijuana five plants first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.